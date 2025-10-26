Police, Ohio BCI agents respond to Greene County neighborhood

SUGARCREEK TWP. — UPDATE @ 8:06 P.M.

Police and Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) agents blocked off part of a Greene County neighborhood on Saturday evening.

News Center 7 received a tip that officers were in a neighborhood at the Sugar Point New Point Homes around 5:45 p.m.

Sugarcreek Township Police and Ohio BCI agents have left the scene.

Photos show that police blocked off Honey Tree Place between Sugar Point Way and Sweet Maple Lane.

An Ohio BCI spokesperson told News Center 7 that Sugarcreek Township Police requested them to help with an investigation.

He said that “investigation is active and ongoing,” and no additional information was available.

An Ohio BCI agent told News Center 7’s Malik Patterson that they were conducting an investigation.

News Center 7 has contacted Sugarcreek Township Police to learn information about this investigation.

We will continue to follow this story.

