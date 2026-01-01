Police presence reported in Dayton neighborhood

FILE PHOTO (Matt Gush/Matt Gush - stock.adobe.com)
By WHIO Staff

DAYTON — A law enforcement presence has been reported in a Dayton neighborhood on New Year’s Day.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Police were called out to Gummer Avenue on a welfare check, a supervisor for Montgomery County Regional Dispatch confirmed.

TRENDING STORIES:

News Center 7 has a crew heading to the scene. We’ll provide updates as we learn more.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group

On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter