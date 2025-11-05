Police report reveals new details into shooting investigation at University of Dayton

A 19-year-old woman was shot during a party in the south student neighborhood along Evanston Avenue late Saturday night.

DAYTON — A police report reveals new details into the investigation of a shooting at the University of Dayton over the weekend.

As previously reported by News Center 7, a 19-year-old woman was shot during a party in the south student neighborhood along Evanston Avenue late Saturday night.

The victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Dayton police previously told News Center 7 that an 18-year-old man was arrested on felonious assault charges in this shooting; however, his identity hasn’t been confirmed.

The Montgomery County Jail doesn’t currently have an 18-year-old man booked on felonious assault charges.

When News Center 7 asked Dayton police if this man had been released from custody and if he is still a suspect, they couldn’t answer due to it being an “ongoing investigation.”

University officials told News Center 7’s Amber Jenkins that detectives are looking at all angles as they conduct interviews and process evidence.

News Center 7 obtained a Dayton police report that shows detectives detained a 16-year-old girl at Wayne High School for questioning in the investigation.

The report indicates that the girl was reportedly telling people on Snapchat that “she shot a lady in the leg” at a Halloween party.

Detectives did find a handgun inside the teenager’s bedroom.

The teen did tell police she was at the party; however, police did not see her in any of the videos “with or firing a gun,” according to the report.

She was then booked into the juvenile justice center for carrying concealed weapons, the report shows.

UD students told News Center 7 that they are unsettled by the entire incident.

“That was actually two doors down from my boyfriend’s house, so it was a little alarming,” Ella Lamb said.

Lamb and her roommate, Kathryn Thomas, spent four years living on campus in student housing.

They said the campus is usually safe.

“Whenever I go to other places, sometimes I have to remind myself that it’s not like the University of Dayton. And it’s always good to be aware of your surroundings, because we’re very fortunate here to have a tight-knit community and able to just respect each other, receive that too,” Thomas said.

News Center 7’s Amber Jenkins reached out to the university for an update on the investigation and received the following statement.

“UD Public Safety will continue to partner with Dayton Police to provide increased patrols in the student neighborhoods.

The University also is planning events for our community, including students, to collaborate regarding safety in the student neighborhoods.”

University officials announced a town hall meeting scheduled for Nov. 16 to discuss campus safety.

News Center 7 will continue following this story.

