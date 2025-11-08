ALLIANCE, Ohio — An Ohio police officer responded to reports of a “suspicious person riding a bull” in the parking lot of Walmart last week.

On Thursday, Nov. 6, Officer Hook with the Alliance Police Department responded to reports of a ”male with a cowboy hat riding a whitish bull up and down the parking lot," according to a post shared on social media.

Upon arrival, Officer Hook found the bull and rider in the lot of the Tractor Supply Co. located in the 2500 block of W State St.

“I have so many questions,” Officer Hook can be heard saying in body-worn camera footage included on the post.

The owner of the bull, who is named ‘Gus,’ offered to let Officer hook ride the bull.

“I’m alright right now. If I get on Gus and I fall off Gus, then I’m going to get in trouble,” Officer Hook can be heard saying.

But within a couple of minutes, Officer Hook climbed up onto the bull and posed for a picture.

The bull and his owner were in town, passing through for the rodeo in Columbiana.

Police respond to ‘suspicious’ bull rider (Alliance Police Department)

