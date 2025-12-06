Juvenile shot in Dayton neighborhood; Homicide detectives responding to scene

Mary Avenue shooting (Malik Patterson/STAFF)
By WHIO Staff

DAYTON — A juvenile was shot in Dayton on Saturday afternoon, according to Dayton Police Sergeant Creigee S. Coleman.

News Center 7's Malik Patterson is on scene working to learn more.

The shooting was reported along Mary Avenue before 3:30 p.m.

Coleman said homicide detectives are heading to the scene to investigate; however, the victim’s condition is currently unknown.

News Center 7 crews on scene see several Dayton police cruisers and crime scene tape blocking the street.

Additional information wasn’t immediately available.

We will continue to follow this story.

