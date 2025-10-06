Police search for woman accused of stealing from department store

Von Maur Theft (Beavercreek Police Department)
By WHIO Staff

BEAVERCREEK — Police are searching for a woman they said stole from a local department store.

On Oct. 4, staff at Von Maur said that a woman entered the store around 5:20 p.m., selected a fanny pack and purse, and left without paying.

She left in an older model, black passenger car, according to the Beavercreek Police Department.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police at 937-426-1225 or by email at prendergastm@beavercreekohio.gov.

You may remain anonymous.

