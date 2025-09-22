Police searching for 2 accused of stealing car, prompting chase

Stock photo of police lights
By WHIO Staff

HUBER HEIGHTS — A car was stolen early Monday morning, prompting a police chase that ended near a local Chick-fil-A.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Around 6:44 a.m., officers from the Huber Heights Police Department were called to reports of a car being stolen in the 3000 block of Hayden Loop.

The suspects managed to start the vehicle without keys and drove away north on Old Troy Pike.

TRENDING STORIES:

Police found the stolen Camaro and attempted to stop it.

The chase led to a PIT maneuver, which successfully stopped the car near Chick-fil-A.

Two male suspects ran from the car, heading west into the woods near Wildcat Road and I-70.

Police have not yet found the suspects.

Anyone who may have information is asked to call the Huber Heights Police Division.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!