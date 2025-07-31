Police searching for 2 men accused of stuffing items into trash bag, leaving store

Dick's House of Sport theft (Beavercreek Police Dept. )
By WHIO Staff

BEAVERCREEK — Police are asking for the public’s help identifying two men accused of stealing thousands in merchandise from a local mall.

On July 21, the two men went to Dick’s House of Sport at the Mall at Fairfield Commons.

They then selected $1,094.50 worth of merchandise, placed it in a white trash bag, and exited the store without making any attempt to pay, according to the Beavercreek Police Department.

They then left the area in a black Chevrolet Malibu.

If you can identify them, police ask that you call them at (937) 426-1225 ext. 161 or by email at browna@beavercreekohio.gov.

