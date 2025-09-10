Police searching for 2 missing 16-year-olds; do you recognize them?

Caidence Gill (L); Maleek Carroll (R) Photo contributed by Hamilton Police (via Facebook) (Hamilton Police (via Facebook) /Hamilton Police (via Facebook))
By WHIO Staff

HAMILTON — Do you recognize these missing 16-year-olds?

Hamilton Police wrote in a social media post that they are searching for two 16-year-olds, Caidence Gill and Maleek Carroll.

“Caidence left Hamilton with her boyfriend, Maleek. They were last seen in Williamsburg, Ohio,” the department said.

Caidence Gill is listed as 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs around 155 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes. Gill was last seen wearing black shorts and block crocs.

Maleek is 6 feet 2 inches tall and weighs around 160 pounds. He has dreads and brown eyes. Gill was last seen wearing pajama pants and black crocs, and is from Portsmouth, according to the Hamilton Police.

Contact Detective Kate Johnson at 513-868-5811, extension 1265, if you have any information on their whereabouts.

