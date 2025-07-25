Police searching for 2 suspects accused of breaking into area store

RICHMOND, IN — Can you ID these two suspects?

Richmond Police are searching for two suspects accused of breaking into an area convenience store, according to a social media post.

“They broke into the west side Milk House. They caused damage. They attempted to steal what wasn’t theirs,” said Kyle Weatherly, Richmond Police Chief.

The department posted security camera images of the suspects on its Facebook page.

“We’ve reviewed the surveillance video. We’ve seen how they moved. We’ve seen what they wore. We’ve seen their faces,” added Weatherly. “Let me be clear: this was not a smart crime. It was reckless. It was sloppy. And it won’t go unanswered.”

Contact Richmond Police at (765) 983-7247 if you have any information.

