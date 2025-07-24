Police searching for 2 suspects accused of breaking into vehicles, using stolen credit card

Theft suspect #1 (L); Theft suspect #2 (R) Photo contributed by Beavercreek Police (via Facebook) (Beavercreek Police (via Facebook) /Beavercreek Police (via Facebook))
By WHIO Staff

BEAVERCREEK — Can you identify these two people?

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Beavercreek Police are searching for two suspects accused of breaking into multiple vehicles and using a stolen card, according to a social media post.

TRENDING STORIES:

The incident happened on June 18.

The suspects allegedly stole a credit card from one of the vehicles and used it at Love’s to buy gift cards, the department said.

The department posted security camera images of the suspects on its Facebook page.

Contact Detective McCain at (937) 426-1225 if you can identify them.

Theft suspect Photo contributed by Beavercreek Police (via Facebook) (Beavercreek Police (via Facebook) /Beavercreek Police (via Facebook))

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!