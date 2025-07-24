Police searching for 2 suspects accused of breaking into vehicles, using stolen credit card

Photo contributed by Beavercreek Police (via Facebook)

BEAVERCREEK — Can you identify these two people?

Beavercreek Police are searching for two suspects accused of breaking into multiple vehicles and using a stolen card, according to a social media post.

The incident happened on June 18.

The suspects allegedly stole a credit card from one of the vehicles and used it at Love’s to buy gift cards, the department said.

The department posted security camera images of the suspects on its Facebook page.

Contact Detective McCain at (937) 426-1225 if you can identify them.

