Police searching for 2 suspects accused of stealing over $200 in items from Walmart

Theft suspect (L); Theft Suspect (R) Photo contributed by Beavercreek Police (via Facebook) (Beavercreek Police (via Facebook))
By WHIO Staff

BEAVERCREEK — Do you recognize these two suspects?

The Beavercreek Police Department wrote in a social media post that they are searching for two people accused of stealing items from Walmart.

The incident happened on Oct. 31.

They both entered the Walmart at the 3300 block of Pentagon Boulevard and selected over $217 worth of merchandise, according to Beavercreek Police.

The suspects allegedly left the store without paying.

Contact Officer Riley at (937) 426-1225, extension 168 if you can identify them.

