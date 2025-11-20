Police searching for 2 suspects accused of stealing SUV from Moraine business

SUV theft suspects Photo contributed by Moraine Police Department (via Facebook)
By WHIO Staff

MORAINE — Do you recognize these two people?

The Moraine Police Department wrote in a social media post that they are searching for two suspects accused of stealing an SUV.

The incident happened on Nov. 13 at Command Roofing on Arbor Boulevard.

A security camera captured the image of two people accused of stealing a 2014 Jeep Compass SUV, according to Moraine Police.

Contact Moraine Police at (937) 535-1166 if you can help ID these people.

SUV theft suspects Photo contributed by Moraine Police Department (via Facebook)

