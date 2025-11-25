Police searching for 2 women accused of stealing items from Ulta Beauty

Theft suspect (L); Theft Suspect (R) Photo contributed by Beavercreek Police (via Facebook) (Beavercreek Police (via Facebook))
By WHIO Staff

BEAVECREEK — Do you recognize these two women?

Beavercreek Police wrote in a social media post that they are searching for two women accused of stealing items from Ulta Beauty at the Greene.

The incident happened just before 2:40 p.m. on Nov. 21.

The suspects are accused of selecting merchandise and then leaving the store without paying for it, according to Beavercreek Police.

Contact Officer Prendergast at (937) 426-1225, extension 163, if you have any information about the incident.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously through the Beavercreek Police app.

