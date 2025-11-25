Police searching for 2 women accused of stealing items from Ulta Beauty

BEAVECREEK — Do you recognize these two women?
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Beavercreek Police wrote in a social media post that they are searching for two women accused of stealing items from Ulta Beauty at the Greene.
The incident happened just before 2:40 p.m. on Nov. 21.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Parent company of discount furniture store files for bankruptcy
- 1 hospitalized after shooting in Dayton neighborhood
- People seeking addiction treatment services displaced due to federal Medicaid fraud charges
The suspects are accused of selecting merchandise and then leaving the store without paying for it, according to Beavercreek Police.
Contact Officer Prendergast at (937) 426-1225, extension 163, if you have any information about the incident.
Tips can also be submitted anonymously through the Beavercreek Police app.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group