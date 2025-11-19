Police searching for 2 women accused of stealing perfume bottles worth almost $2600

Theft suspect #1 (L); Theft suspect #2 (R) Photos contributed by Beavercreek Police Department (via Facebook) (Beavercreek Police Department (via Facebook))
By WHIO Staff

BEAVERCREEK — Do you recognize these two suspects?

The Beavercreek Police Department wrote in a social media post that they are searching for two women accused of stealing almost $2,600 worth of perfume bottles.

The incident happened on Nov. 3 at Ulta Beauty at the 2700 block of Towne Boulevard

The two suspects allegedly stole 10 fragrance bottles totaling $2,597, according to Beavercreek Police.

The department posted security image photos of each suspect on its Facebook page.

Contact Officer Sollars at (937) 426-1225, extension 158, if you recognize them.

