Police searching for 3 suspects accused of 2 different thefts at Spirit Halloween

MIDDLETOWN — Can you identify these suspects?
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
The Middletown Division of Police wrote in a social media post that the suspects are accused of two different thefts at Spirit Halloween.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Hundreds displaced after addiction treatment center loses Medicaid funding; Owner federally charged
- Police issue warning after stolen vehicle found in Kettering neighborhood
- Candle believed to cause estimated $120K damage in Miami Co. house fire
Security camera images show one suspect wearing black-and-white clothing.
She also had a lip piercing. Police said she left on a light green bicycle.
The other two suspects left in a gold Buick, according to Middletown Police.
Contact Detective Eley at (513) 425-7713 if you recognize them.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group