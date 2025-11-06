Police searching for 3 suspects accused of 2 different thefts at Spirit Halloween

Halloween store theft suspect #1 (L); suspect #2 (R) Photos contributed by Middletown Divisions of Police (Middletown Divisions of Police)
By WHIO Staff

MIDDLETOWN — Can you identify these suspects?

The Middletown Division of Police wrote in a social media post that the suspects are accused of two different thefts at Spirit Halloween.

Security camera images show one suspect wearing black-and-white clothing.

She also had a lip piercing. Police said she left on a light green bicycle.

The other two suspects left in a gold Buick, according to Middletown Police.

Contact Detective Eley at (513) 425-7713 if you recognize them.

