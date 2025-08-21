Police searching for males caught on video firing shots

DAYTON — Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying several people caught on video firing guns.

The video posted on social media by Dayton police shows several males, who appear to be young adults or teenagers, firing guns into the air in the area of Milburn Avenue and Leonhard Street.

The footage is from Aug. 12, just before 10 p.m.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 937-333-7476.

You can also report information anonymously through Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at (937) 222-STOP or online at MiamiValleyCrimeStoppers.com, and you could be eligible for a cash reward.

