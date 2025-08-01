Police searching for man accused of road rage shooting

XENIA — 911 calls reveal the moments after a shooting police said started as road rage.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
The caller said he was getting out of a parking spot when another driver started honking at him.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Body found after hours-long search of collapsed building in St. Marys
- Dayton Public will not provide bus transportation for high school students in upcoming school year
- Former Ohio State football player facing charges for crash that killed 24-year-old man
“He proceeded to get out of the car and follow me out on the road, discharge a firearm,” the caller said.
Police said this happened on East Main Street in Xenia on July 27.
The man described a dark blue sedan, which police are still looking for.
He also said it looked like the man had a passenger and a child in the car.
Security video from someone’s house caught part of what happened, and the suspect they are looking for.
Police described the suspect as a white male with dark hair and a tattoo on his shoulder.
Anyone who can recognize the man is asked to call the Xenia Police Division at (937) 376-7209 or leave an anonymous tip at (937) 347-1623.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group