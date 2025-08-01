Police searching for man accused of road rage shooting

Road rage shooting suspect (Xenia Police Division)
By WHIO Staff

XENIA — 911 calls reveal the moments after a shooting police said started as road rage.

The caller said he was getting out of a parking spot when another driver started honking at him.

“He proceeded to get out of the car and follow me out on the road, discharge a firearm,” the caller said.

Police said this happened on East Main Street in Xenia on July 27.

The man described a dark blue sedan, which police are still looking for.

He also said it looked like the man had a passenger and a child in the car.

Security video from someone’s house caught part of what happened, and the suspect they are looking for.

Police described the suspect as a white male with dark hair and a tattoo on his shoulder.

Anyone who can recognize the man is asked to call the Xenia Police Division at (937) 376-7209 or leave an anonymous tip at (937) 347-1623.

