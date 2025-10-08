Police searching for man accused of stealing credit card; do you recognize him?

BEAVERCREEK — Do you recognize this man?

Beavercreek Police wrote in a social media post that they are searching for a man accused in connection with a credit card theft last month.

The incident occurred on September 23, when someone reported that their wallet had been stolen from an unlocked vehicle during the early morning hours, according to the department.

“Security footage showed an unknown suspect entering the vehicle around 4:15 a.m. The suspect was wearing a dark-colored hoodie and sweatpants with a white stripe down the leg,” Beavercreek Police said.

The victim notified the bank that their stolen credit card was used at the Sugarcreek Township Walmart.

The suspect allegedly purchased over $206 in items, but the transaction was declined.

Walmart security footage shows the same suspect entering the victim’s vehicle, the department said.

Contact Officer T. Lammer at (937) 426-1225, extension 673, if you recognize this man.

