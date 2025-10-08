Police searching for man accused of stealing from Dick’s House of Sport

Photo contributed by Beavercreek Police (via Facebook)

BEAVERCREEK — Have you seen this man?

Beavercreek Police wrote in a social media post that they are searching for a man accused of stealing from Dicks’ House of Sport.

The incident happened around 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 27 at the Mall at Fairfield Commons.

The suspect is accused of selecting merchandise and fraudulently returning an item, according to Beavercreek Police.

Contact Officer Bernt if you can ID this suspect.

Call (937) 426-1225, extension 233. Tips may remain anonymous.

