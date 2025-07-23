Police searching for man accused of stealing from Kroger; can you ID him?

KETTERING — Do you recognize this man?

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Kettering Police are searching for a man accused of stealing from the Kroger on E. Dorothy Lane, according to a social media post.

TRENDING STORIES:

The incident happened on July 13.

Police are asking if anyone can identify this man, believed to be involved in the theft, to contact them.

The department posted two security camera images on their Facebook page.

Contact Ptl. Hemmelgarn at (937) 296-2555, reference report #25-031530.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group