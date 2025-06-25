Police searching for man accused of stealing over $1K in items from Dick’s House of Sport

Do you recognize this man?
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Beavercreek Police are searching for a man accused of stealing over $1,100 in merchandise, according to a social media post.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Check your tickets! Winning lottery ticket sold at local gas station
- 17-year-old motorcyclist dead after being hit by semi-truck in Warren County
- Man killed 19-year-old, tried to clean scene with bleach, court docs say
The incident happened on June 10 when the man entered Dick’s House of Sport at the Mall at Fairfield Commons.
He is accused of picking and hiding merchandise worth over $1,100.
The suspect allegedly left the store in a black Chevrolet Traverse without paying for the items.
If you can ID him, contact Officer Zalar at (937) 426-1225, ext. 159, or by email.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group