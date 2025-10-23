Police searching for man accused of stealing over $2,900 worth of items from Ultra North

Photo contributed by Beavercreek Police (via Facebook)

BEAVERCREEK — Do you recognize this man?

The Beavercreek Police Department wrote in a social media post that they are searching for a man accused of stealing twice from the Ultra North on Towne Drive.

The first incident happened on Oct. 10.

The suspect allegedly selected fragrance items, concealed them in a bag, and left without paying. The total value was over $2,100, according to police.

The second incident happened one week later, on October 17, at the same store.

The same man selected several fragrance items in a bag and left without paying. The total value from this incident was $760.

The estimated total value was over $2,900, the department stated.

Contact Officer Desjardins at (937) 426-1225, extension 147, if you recognize this suspect.

Ultra Theft Suspect Photo contributed by Beavercreek Police (via Facebook) (Beavercreek Police (via Facebook))

