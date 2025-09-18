Police searching for man accused of stealing packages from apartment complex; can you ID him?

KETTERING — Can you identify this man?

The Kettering Police Department wrote in a social media post that they are searching for a man accused of stealing packages from an apartment building.

The incident occurred at an apartment building on South Patterson Boulevard, according to the Kettering Police.

The department also posted pictures of the suspect on social media.

Contact Detective Faulkner at (937) 296-2572 if you have any information.

