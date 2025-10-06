Police searching for man accused of stealing power tools

MIAMISBURG — Police are asking for help finding a man accused of stealing power tools from a local hardware store.

Miamisburg police said the theft happened on Sept. 20 around 5:30 p.m. at a Lowe’s.

The man stole a variety of power tools and left in a gray Lexus SUV with Ohio plate KSM7250, police said.

He walks with a very distinct shuffle/waddle, has tattoos on both forearms, and has some sort of large tattoo, birthmark, or bruise by his eye.

Anyone who can identify the suspect is asked to call Det. Sg t. Muncy at 937-847-6612.

Theft suspect (Miamisburg Police Department)

