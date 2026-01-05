UPDATE: Missing 11-year-old girl found safe

Izabela Heckman- missing 11-year-old girl Photo contributed by Dayton Police (via X) (Dayton Police (via X))
By WHIO Staff

DAYTON — UPDATE Monday 1/5:

Izabela was found safe, according to the Dayton Police Department.

INITIAL REPORT:

Have you seen this 11-year-old girl?

Dayton Police wrote in a social media post that they need help locating a missing 11-year-old girl.

Izabela Heckman went missing around 3:40 p.m. from the 400 block of Maryland Avenue on Sunday, Jan. 4, according to the social media post.

She was last seen wearing a black AC/DC shirt and black shorts.

Izabela also had a black canvas tote bag with her, Dayton Police said.

Contact (937) 333-2677 (COPS) if you have any information on Izabela’s whereabouts.

People can also contact Crime Stoppers at (937) 222-STOP or visit this website.

