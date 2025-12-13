Police searching for missing 12-year-old boy; do you recognize him?

DAYTON — Do you recognize this missing 12-year-old?

Dayton Police wrote in a social media post that they are searching for 12-year-old Jamal’ Ward Jr.

He was last seen Friday night, Dec. 12, near the 1500 Fotip Lane at 8 p.m., according to the social media post.

Jamal’ has asthma and uses an inhaler every day.

There is no clothing description.

Contact Dayton Police at (937) 333-2677 (COPS) or Crime Stoppers at (937) 222-STOP if you have any information on his whereabouts.

Missing boy- Jamal' Ward Jr. Photo contributed by Dayton Police

