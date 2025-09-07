Police searching for missing 13-year-old girl; do you recognize her?

DAYTON — Do you recognize this girl?

The Dayton Police Department (DPD) wrote in a social media post that they are searching for 13-year-old Aniyah Powell.

She has been missing from the 2700 block of Triangle View Drive since Saturday, Sept. 6, around 11:45 p.m.

Powell was last seen being picked up by Lyft in a black SUV and dropped off in an unknown location in Dayton, according to a DPD spokesperson.

She was reportedly wearing a red hoodie and black and white pajama pants.

Contact Dayton Police at (937) 333-2677 (COPS) or Crime Stoppers at (937) 222-STOP if you have any information on the whereabouts of Aniyah Powell.

DPD is asking for help locating a 13-year-old female.



If you have any information about Aniyah's whereabouts, please call (937) 333-COPS or Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at (937) 222-STOP. pic.twitter.com/KYjzNTAYdW — Dayton Police Dept. (@DaytonPolice) September 7, 2025

