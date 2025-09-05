Police searching for missing 14-year-old girl; have you seen her?

Missing 14-year-old- Klaya Whitlock Photo contributed by Hamilton Police Department (via Facebook) (Hamilton Police Department (via Facebook) /Hamilton Police Department (via Facebook))
By WHIO Staff

HAMILTON — Do you recognize this missing 14-year-old girl?

The Hamilton Police Department wrote in a social media post on Thursday that they are looking for a missing person, Klaya Whitlock.

She is 14 years old, is 5 feet 5 inches tall, and weighs 140 pounds.

Whitlock was last seen on Park Avenue but was known to visit the east side of Hamilton, the department said.

She was last wearing an Ohio State hoodie, black pants, and block Crocs.

Contact Detective Kate Johnson at (513) 868-5811, extension 1235, if you have any information about Klaya Whitlock.

