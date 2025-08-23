Police searching for missing 34-year-old woman; do you recognize her?

HAMILTON — Do you recognize this woman?
The Hamilton Police Department wrote on a social media post that they are searching for 34-year-old Chelsey Sears.
She is 4 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs 170 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes.
Sears was last seen on S. 11th Street, according to the department.
She was also wearing green and white shoes, jeans, and a black t-shirt.
Contact Detective Sorrell at (513) 868-5811, extension 1289, if you have any information.
