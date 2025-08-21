Police searching for missing 59-year-old man; have you seen him?

HAMILTON — Have you seen this missing 59-year-old man?

The Hamilton Police Department wrote in a social media post that they are searching for 59-year-old Anthony Clark.

They said his friends have not spoken to him in a few weeks and reported him missing.

Mr. Clark is 59 years old, 6 feet, 1 inch tall, and weighs 175 pounds, according to Hamilton Police.

“He is known to frequent the North End and German Village areas,” the department said.

Contact Detective Kate Johnson at (513) 868-5811, extension 1235, if you have any information.

