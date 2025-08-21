Police searching for missing 59-year-old man; have you seen him?

Anthony Clark- missing Hamilton man Photo contributed by Hamilton Police (via Facebook) (Hamilton Police (via Facebook) /Hamilton Police (via Facebook))
By WHIO Staff

HAMILTON — Have you seen this missing 59-year-old man?

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The Hamilton Police Department wrote in a social media post that they are searching for 59-year-old Anthony Clark.

They said his friends have not spoken to him in a few weeks and reported him missing.

TRENDING STORIES:

Mr. Clark is 59 years old, 6 feet, 1 inch tall, and weighs 175 pounds, according to Hamilton Police.

“He is known to frequent the North End and German Village areas,” the department said.

Contact Detective Kate Johnson at (513) 868-5811, extension 1235, if you have any information.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!