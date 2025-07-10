UPDATE: Missing 7-year-old found safe

FAIRBORN — UPDATE:

A missing 7-year-old has been found safe, according to Fairborn police dispatchers.

INITIAL REPORT:

Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing child.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Fairborn police said 7-year-old Elias Jones was last seen near Fig Street around 2 p.m.

Jones is 4′2″ tall and weighs around 55 pounds, according to police.

TRENDING STORIES:

He has brown hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a sleeveless gray t-shirt and gray pants.

Please contact the Fairborn Police Department at 937-754-3000 if located.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group