UPDATE: Missing 7-year-old found safe

FILE
By WHIO Staff

FAIRBORN — UPDATE:

A missing 7-year-old has been found safe, according to Fairborn police dispatchers.

INITIAL REPORT:

Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing child.

Fairborn police said 7-year-old Elias Jones was last seen near Fig Street around 2 p.m.

Jones is 4′2″ tall and weighs around 55 pounds, according to police.

He has brown hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a sleeveless gray t-shirt and gray pants.

Please contact the Fairborn Police Department at 937-754-3000 if located.

