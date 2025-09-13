Police searching for missing runaway girl; do you recognize her?

Robin Holcomb, missing runaway (Hamilton Police Department (via Facebook) )
By WHIO Staff

HAMILTON — Do you recognize her?

An area police department is searching for a missing runaway girl.

Hamilton Police wrote in a social media post that they are looking for Robin Holcomb.

She was last seen on Harrison Avenue.

Holcomb is listed at 5 feet, 6 inches tall.

She weighs 120 pounds and has black hair with hazel eyes.

Contact Detective Kate Johnson at (513) 868-5811, extension 1235, if anyone has information on Robin Holcomb’s whereabouts.

Robin Holcomb, missing runaway Photo contributed by Hamilton Police Department (via Facebook)

