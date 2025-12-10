Police searching for people accused of stealing over $2,200 in items from Dick’s

Dick's House of Sports theft suspects Photo contributed by Beavercreek Police Department (via Facebook) (Beavercreek Police Department (via Facebook))
By WHIO Staff

BEAVERCREEK — Do you recognize these people?

The Beavercreek Police Department wrote in a social media post that some individuals entered Dick’s House of Sports and allegedly left without paying.

The incident happened at the Fairfield Commons Mall on Nov. 29.

They are accused of stealing over $2,200 worth of merchandise, according to the police department.

The department posted security camera images on its Facebook page.

Contact Officer Prendergast at (937) 426-1225, extension 163, if you can ID these people.

Any tips can remain anonymous.

