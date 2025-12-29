Police searching for suspect accused of shooting a 36-year-old man in front of community center

TOLEDO — A 36-year-old man was shot and killed on afternoon in downtown Toledo outside of St. Paul’s Community Center.

A Toledo police sergeant said video evidence from the scene showed an intoxicated person with a firearm, who allegedly shot the victim after an argument, according to our CBS news affiliate, WTOL.

The Toledo Police Department responded to a call just after 3 p.m. on Dec. 26 near 13th Street and Madison Avenue and found Andrew Shively suffering from a gunshot wound.

The accused shooter and another person were standing outside the community center when Shively approached.

An argument happened, and the shooter allegedly pulled a gun from his waistband and shot at Shively.

Police said there was a little bit of a struggle before the shooter ran.

Four shell casings were visible at the scene.

Shively was taken to an area hospital, where he died from his injuries.

A suspect is not in custody.

