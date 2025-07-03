Police searching for suspect accused of stealing items from unlocked car

MIAMI TOWNSHIP — Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a car break-in suspect.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
On July 2, around 12:17 a.m., a suspect entered an unlocked 2021 Dodge Challenger on Equestrian Drive and stole items from inside the vehicle.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Fire causes significant damage to Clark County bowling alley
- 1 in custody after pursuit ends on I-70 in Clark County, OSHP says
- ‘Thank you!’ Area bistro announces closure
The victim was able to capture video of the suspect using a dash camera mounted in his car, according to Miami Township police.
The suspect arrived and left the scene in a silver four-door sedan.
Anyone with information is asked to call the police at 937-433-2301.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group