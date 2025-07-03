Police searching for suspect accused of stealing items from unlocked car

Car theft suspect (Miami Township Police Dept. )
By WHIO Staff

MIAMI TOWNSHIP — Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a car break-in suspect.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

On July 2, around 12:17 a.m., a suspect entered an unlocked 2021 Dodge Challenger on Equestrian Drive and stole items from inside the vehicle.

TRENDING STORIES:

The victim was able to capture video of the suspect using a dash camera mounted in his car, according to Miami Township police.

The suspect arrived and left the scene in a silver four-door sedan.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police at 937-433-2301.

Car theft suspect vehicle (Miami Twp PD)

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

 

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!