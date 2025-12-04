Police searching for suspect, vehicle connected with Greene Co. robbery

GREENE COUNTY — Do you recognize this person?

The Greene County Sheriff’s Office wrote in a social media post that they are searching for a suspect and vehicle connected with a recent burglary.

The incident happened on Dec. 1 in Beavercreek Township, according to the Greene County Sheriff’s Office.

The vehicle did not have a license plate at the time of the incident.

The sheriff’s office shared the suspect’s picture. It shows him wearing an Amazon jacket.

“Subject is believed to have been alone. We do not believe him to be a current Amazon employee,” the sheriff’s office said.

Contact Detective Sexton at (937) 562-4875 if you have any information.

