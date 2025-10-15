Police searching for Walmart shopper accused of making fake returns

Fake return suspect Photo contributed by City of Beavercreek Police Department (via Facebook) (City of Beavercreek Police Department (via Facebook) /City of Beavercreek Police Department (via Facebook))
By WHIO Staff

BEAVERCREEK — Do you recognize this woman?

Beavercreek Police wrote in a social media post that they are searching for a woman accused of selecting merchandise and making fake returns.

The incident occurred on September 14 at the Walmart located on Pentagon Boulevard.

The police department posted a security camera image of the woman on its Facebook page.

It shows her carrying a box for an electric scooter.

Contact Officer C. Worley at (937) 426-1225 if you can help ID her.

