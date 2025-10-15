Police searching for Walmart shopper accused of making fake returns

BEAVERCREEK — Do you recognize this woman?
Beavercreek Police wrote in a social media post that they are searching for a woman accused of selecting merchandise and making fake returns.
The incident occurred on September 14 at the Walmart located on Pentagon Boulevard.
The police department posted a security camera image of the woman on its Facebook page.
It shows her carrying a box for an electric scooter.
Contact Officer C. Worley at (937) 426-1225 if you can help ID her.
