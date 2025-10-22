Police searching for wanted man accused of abduction, domestic violence

KETTERING — Do you recognize this person?
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
The Kettering Police Department (KPD) said in a social media post that they are searching for Hasan Ah Yasin.
TRENDING STORIES:
- All lanes closed after 2 semis involved in crash on I-70 in Preble Co.
- Recently released convict accused of attacking housekeeper at Ohio motel
- Community honors Air Force veteran killed in crash
He is wanted on a felony count of abduction and a misdemeanor count of domestic violence, according to KPD.
They posted a photo of him on social media.
Contact KPD at (937) 296-2555 if you see him.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group