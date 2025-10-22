Police searching for wanted man accused of abduction, domestic violence

Photo contributed by Kettering Police Department (via Facebook)
By WHIO Staff

KETTERING — Do you recognize this person?

The Kettering Police Department (KPD) said in a social media post that they are searching for Hasan Ah Yasin.

He is wanted on a felony count of abduction and a misdemeanor count of domestic violence, according to KPD.

They posted a photo of him on social media.

Contact KPD at (937) 296-2555 if you see him.

