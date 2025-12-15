Police searching for wanted man on burglary charges; do you recognize him?

Photo contributed by Fairborn Police Department (via Facebook)

FAIRBORN — Do you recognize this wanted man?

The Fairborn Police Department wrote in a social media post that they have a warrant issued for a man wanted on burglary charges.

The department is searching for James Blair Jr., according to the social media post.

Contact the Fairborn Police Dispatch Center at (937) 754-3000 if you have information on his whereabouts.

The Fairborn Police Tip Line is (937) 754-3018.

