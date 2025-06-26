Police searching for woman accused of 3 separate thefts from JCPenney

Can you ID JCPenney theft suspect Photo contributed by Beavercreek Police (via Facebook) (Beavercreek Police (via Facebook) /Beavercreek Police (via Facebook))
By WHIO Staff

BEAVERCREEK — Can you ID this woman?

Beavercreek Police are searching for a woman accused of three separate thefts from JCPenney at the Mall at Fairfield Commons, according to a social media post.

The thefts reportedly happened between April and June.

The department posted the suspect’s photo on their Facebook page.

If you can identify her, you can contact Officer Thomas at (937) 426-1225, extension 160, or by email.

Any tips can remain anonymous.

