Police searching for woman accused of stealing goods from Kroger

Theft suspect Photo from: Beavercreek Police Department (via Facebook)
By WHIO Staff

BEAVERCREEK — Do you recognize this woman?

The Beavercreek Police Department said in a social media post that they are searching for a female theft suspect.

She entered the Kroger at the 3100 block of Dayton Xenia Road on Aug. 10 and selected some merchandise.

The suspect left the store without paying for them, according to police.

She left the store in a white sedan.

Police say the suspect is also a person of interest in theft incidents at other Kroger locations in the area.

Contact Officer Joel Diaz at (937) 426-1225, extension 115, if you can identify her.

Theft suspect's vehicle Photo from: Beavercreek Police Department (via Facebook)

