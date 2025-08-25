Police searching for woman accused of stealing from JCPenney

JC Penny Theft Suspect (Beavercreek PD)
By WHIO Staff

BEAVERCREEK — Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a woman who allegedly stole from JCPenney.

Beavercreek police said the woman entered the JCPenney on Fairfield Commons Boulevard on Aug. 16.

The woman then filled a shopping cart with $129 worth of merchandise and exited the store.

Anyone who can identify the woman is asked to contact police at (937) 426-1225, ext. 163, or email prendergastm@beavercreekohio.gov.

You may remain anonymous.

