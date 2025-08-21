Police seeing increase in school zone speeding citations

File photo. School board in Oklahoma recognized a sixth grader who saved two lives in a single day.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — Police departments across the Miami Valley are issuing tickets to drivers speeding in school zones, as schools resume in the area.

“If you’re speeding, you could, forbid, hit somebody,” said Claudia Schaeffer, a learner driver.

Officer Cynthia James, Public Information Officer for the Kettering Police Department, noted, “Pedestrians and drivers both need to put down their phones and pay attention.”

Schaeffer, who is learning to drive, highlighted her awareness of the need to drive slowly when children are present, particularly around parks and school zones.

The Oakwood Police Department cited at least six drivers for speeding on the first day of school, underscoring the heightened vigilance in these areas.

As reported on News Center 7 at 5:30, there has been an increase in citations around school zones in Kettering.

“I can’t say for sure it’s because there’s more speeders or it’s because we increased our enforcement of it,” James said. “We have increased our motor unit, and that’s specifically what they do, traffic enforcement.”

