Police seek help identifying person of interest in aquatic center theft

Person of interest in Tipp City Aquatic Center theft complaint Tipp City Police Department (via Facebook)
By WHIO Staff

TIPP CITY — Do you recognize this person?

The Tipp City Police Department has asked for the public’s help after a theft complaint at the Tipp City Aquatic Center, according to a social media post.

Officer Jordan Little wants to speak to that person.

The department posted photos on its Facebook page.

If you know that person, please reach out to Officer Little.

He can be reached at (937) 667-3112 or by email.

