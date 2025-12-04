Police seek man wanted on multiple violent felonies; have you seen him?

Have you seen this wanted man?
The Fairborn Police Department wrote in a social media post that they have an active arrest warrant for a man.
Erin Hall is wanted on multiple violent felonies, according to Fairborn Police.
The department posted his picture on their Facebook page.
Contact the Fairborn Police Dispatch Center at (937) 754-3000 if you know where he is.
They are also encouraging people to contact their Tip Line at (937) 754-3018.
