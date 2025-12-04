Police seek man wanted on multiple violent felonies; have you seen him?

Man wanted on multiple violent felonies Photo contributed by Fairborn Police Department (via Facebook) (Fairborn Police Department (via Facebook))
By WHIO Staff

Have you seen this wanted man?

The Fairborn Police Department wrote in a social media post that they have an active arrest warrant for a man.

Erin Hall is wanted on multiple violent felonies, according to Fairborn Police.

The department posted his picture on their Facebook page.

Contact the Fairborn Police Dispatch Center at (937) 754-3000 if you know where he is.

They are also encouraging people to contact their Tip Line at (937) 754-3018.

