Police serving warrant in Springfield neighborhood

SPRINGFIELD — Several authorities are serving a warrant in a Springfield neighborhood on Tuesday evening, a Springfield Police Sergeant confirmed.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Officers arrived in the 1000 block of Sherman Avenue just before 5 p.m.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Police chief releases statement following death of man tased by officer
- Member of Thug Riders gang admits to organized crime charges
- Man arrested after leading authorities on multi-county chase
The sergeant could not provide additional information as the incident is ongoing.
News Center 7 crews are working to learn more and will continue to follow this story.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group