Police spread holiday cheer through Blue Elf Program

The Dayton Police Department is spreading holiday cheer through its annual Blue Elf Program, which delivers gifts to families in need.

DAYTON — The Dayton Police Department is spreading holiday cheer through its annual Blue Elf Program, which delivers gifts to families in need.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

This year, 13 families and a total of 44 children received holiday gifts, fulfilling the program’s mission to connect officers with their community.

TRENDING STORIES:

The Blue Elf Program started in 2012, aiming to foster positive relationships between law enforcement and local families during the holiday season.

This initiative not only provides gifts but also instills hope and joy within the community during a time when many families face financial challenges.

Officers are continuing to deliver gifts even after the main event, ensuring that as many children as possible feel the joy of the holiday season.

“If we can provide hope and faith in one another, then we have provided a lot,” Sgt. Danielle Cash said.

The program has become a staple in the Dayton community, bringing together volunteers and police officers alike to help those in need.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group