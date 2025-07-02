Police still searching for driver after U-Haul crashes during chase

Stolen U-Haul Crash, Chase I-75 Photo from: John Bedell/Staff
By WHIO Staff

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — Police are still searching for a driver who was part of a chase and crash in a stolen U-Haul on a major interstate.

News Center 7's Xavier Hershovitz continues to follow the latest developments on this chase and crash this morning on News Center 7 Daybreak from 4:25 a.m. until 7 a.m.

Just before 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Moraine Police spotted a U-Haul truck reported stolen from Riverside on State Route 741.

Officers got a GPS tracking device onto the truck as they tried to pull it over.

They tracked it before it took off and chased the U-Haul truck onto Interstate 75.

The truck crashed out on I-75 South beyond Central Avenue and Dixie Highway after running over stop sticks.

“The U-Haul crashed into the embankment here,” Sgt. Andrew Dyer told News Center 7. “There were three suspects inside. We have two of them in custody now. A third is at large.”

It created a traffic mess on I-75.

“It was a very confusing scene because we didn’t know what was going on,” said Molly Davenport.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

