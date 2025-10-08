Police, SWAT to hold training exercise near 2 area parks

Police car lights: Police, SWAT to hold training exercise near 2 area parks
By WHIO Staff

SPRINGBORO — If you plan to be in Springboro today, you may see an increased police presence.

Springboro Police wrote in a social media post that officers and Warren County SWAT team members will hold a training exercise on Lower Springboro Road.

The training exercise will be near Clearcreek and Hazelwood Parks.

“If you see armored vehicles, police officers, or SWAT personnel in the area, please know this is training only. There is no threat to the public and no reason for concern,” Springboro Police said.

The training won’t affect access to either park today.

The department said these exercises are important to ensure their officers are “well-prepared” to keep the community safe.

